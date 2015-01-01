Abstract

Over the past decade, there has been considerable interest in the development of quantitative analytical procedures to determine if a primary steel tension member (PSTM) is a fracture critical member (FCM). Traditionally, this designation has most often been arbitrarily determined based simply on the bridge geometry, for example, the number of girders in the cross section, rather than an evaluation of the bridge in the faulted state. Clearly, such a redundancy evaluation must address the loading scenarios concurrent with failure of the PSTM, the likelihood of the member failure, the acceptable probability of load exceeding resistance in the faulted state, and the application of vehicular live load models. This research was conducted to develop a load model and load combinations that are specific to evaluating the performance of a bridge in the event a steel member was to fracture. Specifically, two load combinations were developed to evaluate the strength of a steel bridge, one for the event in which the failure of a PSTM occurs, and another for a post-failure service period. The development adhered to the reliability-based principles and procedures applied in the calculation of load combinations currently used in bridge engineering to facilitate direct implementation and to ensure consistency with current steel bridge design and evaluation procedures contained in the AASHTO LRFD Bridge Design Specifications.

Language: en