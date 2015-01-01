Abstract

Previous work has established that rank ordered single-day activity sequences from various study areas exhibit a universal power law distribution called Zipf's law. By analyzing datasets from across the world, evidence was provided that it is in fact a universal distribution. This study focuses on a potential mechanism that leads to the power law distribution that was previously discovered. It makes use of 15 household travel survey (HTS) datasets from study areas all over the world to demonstrate that reasonably accurate sets of activity sequences (or "schedules") can be generated with extremely little information required; the model requires no input data and contains few tunable parameters. The activity sequence generation mechanism is based on sequential sampling from two universal distributions: (i) the distributions of the number of activities (trips) and (ii) the activity types (trip purposes). This paper also attempts to demonstrate the universal nature of these distributions by fitting several equations to the 15 HTS datasets. The lightweight activity sequence generation model can be implemented in any (lightweight) transportation model to create a basic set of activity sequences, saving effort and cost in data collection and in model development and calibration.

