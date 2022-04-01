Abstract

This report presents the case of a patient whose inhalation exposure to benzyl alcohol led to clinical manifestations similar to toluene intoxication, including sudden altered mental status, metabolic acidosis, hypokalemia, hypophosphatemia, and hyperammonemia. Toxicity from benzyl alcohol inhalation is quite rare, and hyperammonemia associated with renal tubular dysfunction in poisoning cases has not been reported in the past.

