Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls are a significant source of morbidity, mortality, and health care spending in the elderly. The objective was to identify whether race, insurance status, and median income by zip code were associated with discharge disposition, readmission within 90 days, or mortality within 1 year of ground-level falls in patients aged 60-90.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We conducted a retrospective chart review of 926 patients aged 60-90 treated for ground-level falls. We created a binomial linear regression model to identify predictors of discharge disposition, 90-day readmission, and mortality within 1 year of discharge.



RESULTS: Length of stay (P <.01), having orthopedic surgery (P <.01), score on Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI) (P <.01), increasing age (P =.014), female sex (P =.05), and admission to the ICU (P =.05) were associated with discharge to a secondary facility. Readmission within 90 days was only associated with higher scores on the CCI (P <.01). Charlson Comorbidity Index (P <.0001), hospital length of stay (P <.001), and admission to the ICU (P =.015) were associated with increased mortality at 1 year.



DISCUSSION: Predictors of discharge to another facility included hospital length of stay, having orthopedic surgery, CCI scores, increasing age, female sex, and admission to the ICU. Charlson Comorbidity Index score was the only significant predictor of readmission. Predictors of mortality at 1-year post-fall included CCI score, hospital length of stay, and admission to the ICU. Race, median income by zip code, and insurance provider were not statistically significant.

Language: en