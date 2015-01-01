Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study is to investigate health managers' exposure to workplace violence (WPV) at construction sites and to review the statistical characteristics of experts in the safety and health fields using a gender-based analysis.



METHODS: A preliminary survey of health managers at construction sites was conducted from March to April 2020 via the Health Managers Council in Construction Industry online community (https://band.us/band/62438722). Available national statistical data of safety and health personnel were reviewed.



RESULTS: A total of 85 health managers (13 men, 72 women) responded to a preliminary survey. Health managers reported little physical violence (5.9%), while inappropriate work orders (83.5%) and sexual harassment (52.9%) were high, and health managers' experience of sexual harassment was significantly higher among women than men (P < 0.01). The professional safety and health field in Korea have a large gender gap, with few women. In particular, the proportion of women in the safety field was lower than in the health field.



CONCLUSIONS: Young female health managers in the male-dominated construction industry are more vulnerable to WPV, including sexual harassment. To reduce the risk of WPV exposure and gender discrimination among female health managers, it is necessary to increase regular employment and provide more practical WPV prevention education for all construction employees.

Language: en