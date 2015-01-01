Abstract

The evaluation of take-over performance and take-over safety performance is critical to improving the take-over performance of conditionally automated driving, and few studies have attempted to evaluate take-over safety performance. This study applied a binary logistic model to construct a take-over safety performance evaluation model. A take-over driving simulator was established, and a take-over simulation experiment was carried out. In the experiment, data were collected from 15 participants who took over the vehicle and performed emergency evasive maneuvers while performing non-driving-related task (NDRT). Then, to calibrate the abnormal trajectory, the Kalman filter is adopted to filter the disturbed vehicle positioning data and the belief rule-based (BRB) method is proposed to warn irregular driving behavior. The results revealed that the accident rate of male participants is higher than that of female participants in the three frequency take-over experiment, and the overall driving performance of female participants is higher than that of male participants. Meanwhile, medium and high take-over frequencies have a significant effect on the prevention of vehicle collisions. In the take-over safety performance evaluation model, the minimum time to collision (TTC) of 2.3 s is taken as the boundary between the dangerous group and the safety group, and the model prediction accuracy rate is 87.7%. In sum, this study enriches existing research on the safety performance evaluation of conditionally automated driving take-over and provides important implications for the design of driving simulators and the performance and safety evaluation of human-machine take-over.

Language: en