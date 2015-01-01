Abstract

With the rapid development of complex equipment, such as airplanes, the appropriate design of the human-machine interface is often upgraded, thus emerged many methods to evaluate whether such an upgrade is effective. Most researches focus on the time accumulation effect of the human state during the interaction to evaluate the interface. However, in the aviation application, the performance of the pilot's instantaneous reactions also reveals the design efficiency of the interface, since the difficulty level of obtaining the useful information would severely influence the reaction time in some voice command tasks or emergency situations. Besides, there are so many flight scenarios that are impossible to be simulated in experiments or in a laboratory environment. Also, voice commands are too numerous to be traversed simulated. This paper introduced predicted auditory reaction time as an index to evaluate human-machine interface design. The proposed method has two advantages. On the one hand, it effectively measures the pilot's auditory reaction time based on the eye movement tracking; thus, the data can be taken in flight task scenarios, and the experiment would not cause interference to the subjects. On the other hand, a prediction model is proposed, in which the pilot's reaction time under more generalized voice command can be estimated based on a small-size sample set.

