Abstract

Background There has been a tremendous increase in self-poisoning behavior worldwide, with different trends depending on cultural and geographic aspects.



OBJECTIVEs Our study aims to assess the trends, outcomes, and predictors in patients of suicide attempts by poisoning at King Abdulaziz Medical City (KAMC) ED.



MATERIALS AND METHODS A retrospective cohort study took place at KAMC. Frequencies and percentages were used to display categorical variables. Minimum, maximum, mean, and SD were used to display continuous variables. Chi-squared test and independent t-test were utilized to test for factors associated with suicidal intention.



RESULTS A total of 130 cases were identified. The participants were mostly females (73.8%, n = 96). Most of the participants were pediatric patients (57.7%, n = 75). The most consumed agents were acetaminophen in 59 (45.83%) and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) in 22 (16.92%). The ICU admission rate was 8.5% (n = 11). The management for both populations was unspecific, involving observation, supportive measures, and symptomatic treatment. BMI (p < 0.001), gender (p < 0.001), age (p = 0.012), and a history of neuropsychiatric disorders (p < 0.001) were associated factors.



CONCLUSION It is crucial that the trends and risk factors of self-poisoning suicide attempts are identified to provide support to those in need. Several variables of interest were noted since the two most observed agents share several key features, such as accessibility and availability. However, contradicting literature reports warrant further investigation to confirm or negate the evidence.

Language: en