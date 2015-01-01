Abstract

The deeply embedded inequalities in gender which mark most contemporary societies have led to a world shaped by male perspectives. This world fails to accommodate adequately the needs and experiences of women: no more evident than in the transport sector, where a 'default male' perspective dominates the planning and policies that shape our roads, railways, airlines and shipping. This paper argues that the ways in which masculinity infuses transport systems means they are integral to debates on gender and work. They impact both on the way women experience travel and their access to places of work. A multi-transport domain scoping study has been conducted to review the literature for key gender factors that influence the use of road, rail, aviation and maritime transport modes. A multi-disciplinary approach is proposed which incorporates perspectives and methods from the social sciences that can help to foster Gender-Equitable Human Factors (GE-HF).

Language: en