Abstract

Numerous studies of driver behavior in the road traffic environment demonstrates a high interest in the problem of an individual behavior in a high-risk environment and a significant increase in the number of works in this area. This increase is also due to official statistics of accidents in the traffic environment. The methodological rationale for such work is related to an interdisciplinary approach that allows us to consider various aspects of the behavior of road users in the conditions of road traffic environment.



Summarizing these works, we can distinguish at least two aspects that characterize them: 1) research of risky traffic behavior and its predictors--individual psychological determinants (Šucha and Cernochová, 2016; Suhr and Dula, 2017; Lemarié et al., 2019; Songa et al., 2021); 2) research of the specific features of traffic climate--social psychological determinants (Omidi et al., 2021), which lay ground for risky traffic behavior leading to traffic accident.



Along with this, it is worth highlighting separate works devoted to the study of "models of driving behavior" (Ranney, 1994), as well as "driving patterns" or "social interaction patterns in driver behavior" (Wilde, 1976) characterized by a high level of risk. It is possible that the study of behavior patterns in this context largely goes through the tradition laid down in the works of K. Lewin, who considered aggressive behavior as a social behavior pattern as an example (Lewin et al., 1939). Thus, Lewin proposed to consider any behavior as a function of interaction between the person and the environment, while patterns as a unit of such interaction per unit of time (Lewin, 1935).



Therefore, it seems logical that the study of models of risky traffic behavior of drivers should focus on the study of the content, structural, and dynamic aspects of behavior. The first implies consideration of the "boundaries" of risky driver behavior and its difference from, for example, aggressive or dangerous driving (this aspect can be called topological--author's note). The second provides a basis for studying the relationships between various behavioral manifestations of patterns in a broad social context and allows identifying risky road behavior as such (Householder, 1939). And finally, the third defines the stability and dynamics of behavior change in future.

Language: en