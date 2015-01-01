Abstract

AIMS: To describe the extent of prisoner/detainee cuffing and characterize cuffing methods.



BACKGROUND: Thousands of prisoners and detainees receive medical treatment in Israeli hospitals every year. According to the Israeli law, cuffing during hospital stay should be an exceptional measure, to be considered only in cases of real threat of violence or escape, based on individual assessment. There is no documentation of cuffing rates in hospitals.



METHODS: A multi-center study in 12 hospitals was performed during 2020-2021. Data were collected prospectively or retrieved retrospectively from security records, when available.



RESULTS: A total of 1857 prisoners/detainees were documented, of whom 1794 (96.6%) were cuffed. Of the 241 hospitalized patients, 230 (95.4%) were cuffed. Details regarding cuffing methods were available for 185 hospitalized patients, revealing that at least 63 patients (68% of patients for whom details regarding cuffing to bed were available) were cuffed to the bed with opposite arm and leg in a cross position. Cuffing rates of prisoners under custody of the Prisons Authority, police and the Israeli Defense Forces, were 98.5%, 96.6%, and 83%, respectively. Impaired mobility for medical reasons was documented in 64 cases, of whom 85.9% were cuffed regardless.



CONCLUSIONS: Cuffing of prisoners/detainees in Israeli hospitals is performed non-selectively, in violation of the law. During hospitalization, cuffing is usually performed in a cross position, severely impairing mobility. Our findings highlight the need for routine documentation of cuffing due to its medical consequences and the responsibility of medical staff towards patients according to rules of ethics and regulations.

Language: he