Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore how passenger presence and the degree of association between young driver and passenger influences young drivers' eye glance behavior when they are subjected to distraction.



BACKGROUND: Young drivers (18-20 years old) are at an elevated crash risk when subjected to distraction. They are likely to be distracted even further when they drive with passengers. However, the eye glance behavior of these drivers when driving with passengers has not been explored.



METHOD: Eye glance data of 34 young drivers between the ages of 18 and 20 years were collected. Participants drove with and without a passenger while subjected to three distracting tasks (visual-manual, cognitive, or visual-cognitive) and driving scenarios that required driver attention.



RESULTS: Visual-cognitive as well as visual-manual states of distraction result in higher mean and standard deviation of glance duration, along with higher number of glances away from road. Passenger presence is found to negatively influence young drivers' eye glance behavior. The degree of association between the young driver and the passenger may help reduce the deviation of eye glances towards the task-related objects.



CONCLUSION: In addition to distraction, passengers have a negative influence on the eye glance behavior of young drivers. However, a high degree of association between driver and passenger may mitigate the negative impact of distraction on the eye glance behavior of young drivers. APPLICATION (NON-THEORETICAL WORKS): This research may aid in the design of interventions that improve young drivers' eye glance behavior when they drive with their peers.

