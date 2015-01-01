Abstract

This article aimed to systematically review the published results of studies of psychophysiological mechanisms of posture maintenance and identify the key factors that influence the effectiveness of postural control. The recommendations of "Preferred Reporting Elements for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyzes" (PRISMA) were followed for the review. The results were classified, taking into account the target psychophysiological mechanisms and factors affecting postural control. The article presents the theoretical and empirical results of the Russian scientific school of research on the role of support afferentation in the sensorimotor mechanisms of cognitive and postural functions. Due to the limited number of randomized studies found, it was impossible to make meta-analytic comparisons, so the literature analysis was carried out only qualitatively. Meanwhile, our systematic review provides promising information about possible relationships between stabilometric and psychological indicators of postural control, which have theoretical significance and application in the correction and training of posture control. However, more thorough research is needed to overcome the methodological shortcomings that we have encountered in our qualitative analysis.

