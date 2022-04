Abstract

Retraction Note to: Ind J Clin Biochem (Jan-Mar 2016) 31(1):57-67 https://doi.org/10.1007/s12291-015-0500-6



The Editor-in-Chief has retracted this article [1] because figures 1 and 2, and table 2, as well as parts of the text, were duplicated from a previously published article by Damotharan et al. [2]. Additionally, figures 3 and 4 appear to be very similar to figures 3a and 3b in [2], but these figures in [2] appear to have an additional band. In additional, figure 5 appears to be similar to Figure 1 in [3]. The data reported in this article are therefore unreliable. The authors have not responded to correspondence regarding this retraction.

Language: en