Journal Article

Citation

Kaufman KL, Lee DS, Milroy JJ, Raj A. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/08862605221095790

PMID

35465747

Abstract

This Special Issue focuses on the prevention of sexual violence in sport. It begins with an examination of the role of theory in the prevention of sport related sexual violence, identifies critical gaps in the literature, features a number of cutting-edge sexual violence prevention studies, and provides a practically oriented investigation that demonstrates the importance of incorporating a socioecological framework and policy structures in the prevention of sexual violence in sport. This Special Issue was designed to encourage greater development and study of empirically based approaches to prevent sexual violence in sport in response to the paucity of available strategies to enhance athlete safety and well-being.


Language: en

Keywords

prevention; child abuse; adolescent victims; adult victims; sexual abuse; sexual assault

