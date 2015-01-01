|
Baldwin-White A, Daigle L, Teasdale B. J. Interpers. Violence 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35466779
BACKGROUND: College student interpersonal violence victimization is a major public health issue. Sexual assault and intimate partner violence have negative effects on mental and physical health, as well as an individual's ability to perform well academically and fully participate in the college experience. Because an individual's race impacts how they experience the world, it is important to consider racial differences in experiences of interpersonal violence. STUDY QUESTION: This study sought to understand the particular characteristics of Black, White, and Hispanic students that increase their risk of experiencing interpersonal violence victimization.
culturally informed programming; interpersonal violence risk; racial differences; risk reduction