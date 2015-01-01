SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Emmerling SA, Croland JA, Nimtz-Rusch KL. J. Nurs. Adm. 2022; 52(5): 314-318.

(Copyright © 2022, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/NNA.0000000000001152

35467597

Physical violence is one of the leading causes of nurse injury in the workplace. Studies indicate patients most often incite the violence and both patient and organization factors contribute to violent events. It has been suggested that an assessment be done upon admission to identify those patients at risk for violent behavior. To implement this intervention, organizations must objectively select a screening instrument that is accurate, easy to use, and appropriate for multiple patient populations.


