Abstract

BACKGROUND: Questions remain regarding the traditional protocols used in rehabilitation and clearance for return to sports after anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction (ACLR).



PURPOSE/HYPOTHESIS: To investigate the impact on injury rates after return to sports by developing and validating a Safer Return to Play Following ACL Reconstruction Checklist consisting of subjective and objective functional tests that can be quickly and easily implemented into a sports medicine practice. It was hypothesized that patients who successfully passed the checklist before returning to sports would experience lower rates of ipsilateral and contralateral knee injuries at a 2-year follow-up as compared with patients who returned to play before completing the checklist. STUDY DESIGN: Cohort study; Level of evidence, 2.



METHODS: First, a systematic review was performed to generate a list of the most common outcome measures used to assess return to play after ACLR. To refine our checklist, we conducted a survey with an expert panel of 10 medical professionals utilizing the Delphi technique. After the creation of the checklist, validation was performed by prospectively evaluating patients who had undergone ACLR for injury of the ipsilateral or contralateral knee, with a minimum 2-year follow-up.



RESULTS: After our systematic review of 60 studies, 7 criteria were included in the final checklist. During the period studied, October 2014 to December 2017, a total of 222 patients met the inclusion criteria and were enrolled in the study. At a minimum 2 years of follow-up, there were 146 patients who successfully passed the checklist and 38 who did not. Overall, 24 (16.4%) patients who had passed the checklist sustained an injury to either knee, as compared with 10 (26.3%) from the group that did not pass the checklist (P =.162). Of the group that passed the checklist, 8 (5.5%) patients sustained an injury to the ipsilateral knee, as compared with 7 (18.4%) in the group that did not pass (P =.017).



CONCLUSION: Prospective validation of our checklist demonstrated that patients who successfully passed the checklist before returning to play experienced a significantly lower incidence of ipsilateral anterior cruciate ligament injury as compared with patients who did not pass the checklist.

