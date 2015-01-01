|
Wegrzyn A, Tull P, Greeson MR, Pierre-Louis C, Patton E, Shaw J. Trauma Violence Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35465774
While rape crisis center (RCC) advocacy is generally regarded as valuable, there are no prior systematic reviews of the advocacy literature. This review examined RCC advocacy service provision, perceptions and impact of advocacy, and challenges and facilitators to effective service provision. Databases related to health and social sciences were searched including Academic Search Complete, PsychINFO, PubMed, CINAHL, ProQuest, Science Direct, OAlster, WorldCat, and MEDLINE. Empirical articles written in English that examined RCC advocacy service provision and/or impact in the US were included. The researchers reviewed abstracts and titles, and then full texts. Forty-five articles met criteria, were summarized, and double checked.
Language: en
mental health and violence; sexual assault; intervention; reporting/disclosure; support seeking