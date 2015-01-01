|
Small TF, Smith CR, Hutton S, Davis KG, Gillespie GL. Workplace Health Saf. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, American Association of Occupational Health Nurses, Publisher SAGE Publications)
35466840
BACKGROUND: The threat of workplace violence (WPV) is a primary safety concern for home health care workers (HHCWs). WPV prevention training is a critical tool for HHCWs' safety. Yet, most existing WPV prevention training is limited or not specific to HHCWs' environment, the patient's home, and neighborhood. The purpose of this study was to describe WPV prevention training, resources used, and commitment to HHCWs' safety.
Language: en
training; workplace violence; home health care workers; workplace aggression