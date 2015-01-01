SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zheng Z. Communications in Transportation Research 2021; 1: e100004.

(Copyright © 2021)

10.1016/j.commtr.2021.100004

unavailable

This paper introduces reproducible research (RR), and explains its importance, benefits, and challenges. Some important tools for conducting RR in Transportation Research are also introduced. Moreover, the source code for generating this paper has been designed in a way so that it can be used as a template for researchers to write their future journal papers as dynamic and reproducible documents.


R; R markdown; Reproducible research (RR); RStudio; Transportation research

