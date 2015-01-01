|
Ali Y, Zheng Z, Haque MM. Communications in Transportation Research 2021; 1: e100009.
Abstract
Lane-changing is performed either to follow the route to a planned destination (i.e., mandatory lane-changing) or to achieve better driving conditions (i.e., discretionary lane-changing). A connected environment is expected to assist during lane-changing manoeuvres, but it is not known well how driving aids in a connected environment assist lane-changing execution. As such, this study investigates the impact of a connected environment on lane-changing execution time during mandatory and discretionary lane-changing manoeuvres. To this end, this study designed an advanced driving simulator experiment where 78 drivers performed these manoeuvres on a simulated motorway in three randomised driving conditions. The conditions were baseline (without driving aids), a fully functioning connected environment with a perfect supply of driving aids, and an impaired connected environment with delayed driving aids. The lane-changing execution time has been modelled by a random parameters hazard-based duration modelling approach, which accounts for the panel nature of data and captures the unobserved heterogeneity.
Advanced driving simulator; Connected environment; Discretionary lane-changing; Lane-changing; Mandatory lane-changing; Random parameters