Abstract

The continuing expansion of connected and electro-mobility products and services has led to their ability to rapidly generate very large amounts of data, leading to a demand for effective data management solutions. This is further catalysed through the need for society to make informed policies and decisions that can properly support their emerging growth. While data systems and platforms exist, they are often proprietary, being only compatible to the products that they are designed for. Given the products and services generate energy and spatial-temporal data that can often correlate, a lack of interoperability between these systems would impede decision making, as data from each system must be considered independently. By studying currently available data platforms and frameworks, this paper weighs the problems that these products address, and identifies necessary gaps for a more cohesive platform to exist. This is performed through a top-down approach, whereby broader vehicle-to-everything approaches are first studied, before moving to the components that could comprise a data platform to integrate and ingest these various data feeds. Finally, potential design considerations for a data platform is presented, along with examples of application benefits that would enable users to make more informed and holistic decisions about current mobility options.

