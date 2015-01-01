Abstract

The lithium-ion battery combustion experiment platform was used to perform the combustion and smouldering experiments on a 60-Ah steel-shell battery. Temperature, voltage, gases, and heat release rates (HRRs) were analysed during the experiment, and the material calorific value was calculated. The results showed that the highest surface temperatures are 323 and 331.4 °C, respectively. The combustion states did not affect the severity of thermal runway inside the battery. Battery combustion exhibited a high thermal hazard, and its total heat release was approximately 17 times that of the smouldering process. The smouldering process showed a high gas hazard. The toxic gas concentration in this experimental platform (6.48 m3) can reach 5.38 times the lethal concentration. The HRR and remaining energy of the battery were greatly affected by the combustion states. The proportion of energy remaining under the smouldering states was as high as 75.8% after the test.

