Journal Article

Citation

Zahnow R, Corcoran J. Environ. Plan. B Urban Anal. City Sci. 2021; 48(4): 706-723.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/2399808319890614

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Bus stops are considered "risky places" given their propensity to generate opportunities for crime and attract would-be offenders. In this study we examine crime across a large network of bus stops (n = 7170) in Brisbane, Australia. We use smart card and land use data to measure the influence of passenger presence and features of the immediate bus stop environs on theft and property damage at bus stops during peak and off-peak travel periods. We find that when more passengers are present at stops, there is greater risk of theft but there is no effect of passenger presence on property damage. We conclude that factors associated with crime at bus stops vary based on time of day.


Language: en

Keywords

crime; opportunity; routine activity theory; smart card; Transport

