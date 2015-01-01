Abstract

Urban peripherality is a multidimensional phenomenon, requiring operational tools for analysis and policy design. In this paper, we explore if and how the concept of walkability can be employed as an indicator of peripherality. For this purpose, we employ the capability-wise walkability score (CAWS) to assess neighbourhoods of two case study cities to classify them into four classes (periphery, semi-periphery, semi-core, core). In comparing neighbourhoods on both walkability and a set of neighbourhood-level socioeconomic variables, we argue that walkability should be incorporated as part of a comprehensive framework for the analysis of processes of peripherilisation, since walkability should be seen as one relevant factor of urban capabilities, and hence the lack thereof fits into the definition of urban periphery.

Language: en