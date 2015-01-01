Abstract

There has been recent interest in the use of network analysis to quantify bike network features and their impact on biking levels and safety. However, limited bike network indicators have been evaluated. This study introduces a list of network indicators to quantify the bike network and study its effect on bike kilometers traveled and bike-vehicle crashes. Data from the city of Vancouver, Canada, are used as a case study. Full Bayesian modeling incorporating spatial effects is employed to develop Bike Kilometers Travelled (BKT) and bike-vehicle crash models. The developed BKT models show that the bike network centrality, assortativity, and weighted slope have negative associations with BKT, while the bike network directness, length, complexity and development, and connectivity have positive associations with BKT. The developed crash models show that the bike network length, centrality, assortativity, and continuity have negative associations with bike-vehicle crashes. On the other hand, the bike network complexity and development, connectivity, and linearity have positive associations with bike-vehicle crashes. The models provide insights that can be useful for planning bike networks to increase bike traffic and improve bike safety. The models also show that some changes to a bike network to increase bike traffic should be accompanied by crash risk-mitigating measures. As well, the models can be used to identify zones within a city that require safety improvements.

Language: en