Zhao J, Sun G, Webster C. Environ. Plan. B Urban Anal. City Sci. 2021; 48(8): 2418-2435.
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
Previous walkability scoring systems are all based on road networks, even though roads are not designed for pedestrians. To calculate an accurate walking score, we need pedestrian network data. This is especially the case in cities such as Hong Kong, where pedestrians are separated from vehicles by footbridges, underpasses or surface sidewalks. In this paper, we investigate why and how a three-dimensional pedestrian network makes a difference in walkability scoring, using Hong Kong as a case city. We developed a walkability scoring system based on networks and amenities, using multiple open-source programming platforms and languages. Separately, we calculated walkability scores (on a scale of 0-100) using the three-dimensional pedestrian network and road network of the city, comparing the differences between the two. A GIS raster analysis was conducted to extract walkability scoring differences from the two walkability surfaces, followed by a univariate linear model to examine how the scores were underestimated if without using the three-dimensional pedestrian network.
Language: en
high-density city; Hong Kong; pedestrian network; Walk Score; Walkability