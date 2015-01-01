Abstract

The elderly may have unique, daily travel behaviour characteristics compared to other age groups, associated with age and physical ability. Defining these characteristics can inform urban infrastructure construction and planning. In this study, 20 elders aged between 60 and 70 years, living in the city centre of Tianjin, were selected to complete the survey. A total of 2232 hours of participant travel behaviour were collected via GPS equipment from July to August 2019. Data were used to create a space-time cube. Based on a statistical analysis of the GPS data, results indicated that the elderly mainly had six kinds of daily travel behaviours: visiting, shopping, outdoor exercise, eating out, going to the hospital and picking up and dropping off grandchildren. The main activity time was from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Their travel mode was mostly pedestrian-based, with an average single travel distance of about 1.01 km, and an average single travel time of about 0.5 hours. Using the space-time cube, characteristics of elderly daily travel behaviour were visualised. In addition, a typical space-time cube was summarised and presented. Data and methods from this study can provide reference and support for future-related research.

Language: en