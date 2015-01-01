Abstract

Motor adaptations to the microgravity environment during spaceflight allow astronauts to perform adequately in this unique environment. Upon return to Earth, this adaptation is no longer appropriate and can be disruptive for mission critical tasks. Here, we measured if metrics derived from MRI scans collected from astronauts can predict motor performance post-flight. Structural and diffusion MRI scans from 14 astronauts collected before launch, and motor measures (balance performance, speed of recovery from fall, and tandem walk step accuracy) collected pre-flight and post-flight were analyzed. Regional measures of gray matter volume (motor cortex, paracentral lobule, cerebellum), myelin density (motor cortex, paracentral lobule, corticospinal tract), and white matter microstructure (corticospinal tract) were derived as a-priori predictors. Additional whole-brain analyses of cortical thickness, cerebellar gray matter, and cortical myelin were also tested for associations with post-flight and pre-to-post-flight motor performance. The pre-selected regional measures were not significantly associated with motor behavior. However, whole-brain analyses showed that paracentral and precentral gyri thickness significantly predicted recovery from fall post-spaceflight. Thickness of vestibular and sensorimotor regions, including the posterior insula and the superior temporal gyrus, predicted balance performance post-flight and pre-to-post-flight decrements. Greater cortical thickness pre-flight predicted better performance post-flight. Regional thickness of somatosensory, motor, and vestibular brain regions has some predictive value for post-flight motor performance in astronauts, which may be used for the identification of training and countermeasure strategies targeted for maintaining operational task performance.

Language: en