Laudone TW, Leonard JB, Hines EQ, Seung H, Klein-Schwartz W. Clin. Toxicol. (T and F) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35471155
INTRODUCTION: Almost half of exposures reported to United States (US) poison centers are exploratory ingestions in children under the age of 5 years. Pediatric cannabis exposures reported to US poison centers have risen over the last twenty years, with greater increases in the last 5 years. In 2020, the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic resulted in widespread stay-at-home orders and subsequent changes in work, education, and daycare. This study describes the changes in pediatric cannabis exposures during the first nine months of the COVID-19 pandemic relative to the three years before the pandemic.
legalization; decriminalization; NPDS; Poison centers; quarantine; unintentional ingestion