Abstract

Disruptive behaviors such as conduct problems and aggression are some of the most prevalent childhood psychological concerns. The etiology of disruptive behaviors is heterogenous and the relationships between the myriad risk factors that contribute to these problems are not yet fully understood. This study examined the relationship between inhibitory control and callous-unemotional traits (CU traits) with conduct problems and aggression in a community sample of children (aged 6 to 11 years). Caregivers (n= 148) completed a survey assessing a range of known risk factors (including hyperactivity and inattention). Children were found to display more conduct problems and aggression if they had greater difficulties with inhibitory control and a higher number of CU traits. Interestingly, when children had CU traits, inhibitory control difficulties exacerbated the severity of conduct problems (but not aggression). Differences in severity between conduct problems and aggression highlight the unique relationships between risk factors such as inhibitory control and CU traits, and lay the groundwork for future studies to explore the trajectories of this relationship.

Language: en