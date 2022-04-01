Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research suggested that depressive symptoms, emotional competence, and posttraumatic stress symptoms (PTSS) might mediate the association between family functioning and NSSI. Therefore, we aimed to evaluate the mediation effect of depressive symptoms, emotional competence, and PTSS related to COVID-19 on the relationship between family functioning and NSSI in adolescents.



METHOD: A sample of 5854 adolescents was recruited from June 16 to July 8, 2020. The data for family functioning, depressive symptoms, emotional competence, PTSS related to COVID-19, and NSSI behavior of adolescents were collected via self-reported questionnaires. A structural equation model was constructed to examine the relationship, and a bootstrap analysis was conducted to evaluate the mediation effects.



RESULTS: The reporting rate of adolescent NSSI was 30.2%. The poor family functioning was positively associated with adolescent NSSI (β = 0.130, 95% CI = 0.093-0.182), which was mediated by depression with effect size of 0.231 (95% CI = 0.201-0.257). The pathway coefficients between emotional competence and NSSI, and depression, PTSS related to COVID-19 and NSSI, though statistically significant were unlikely to be clinically meaning with values of 0.057 and 0.015. There was no mediating effect by PTSS related to COVID-19. The pathways initially constructed between family functioning and PTSS, emotional capacity and PTSS related to COVID-19 were not been verified. LIMITATIONS: It was unclear whether this mediational effect would be supported in a longitudinal design. The application and extension of this model toward other regions and countries, and different ages need to be further explored.



CONCLUSION: The interventions of adolescent NSSI should focus on both the family level and individual levels. Improving family environment, screening depressive symptoms, enhancing emotional competence and lessening PTSS related to COVID-19 might reduce NSSI.

Language: en