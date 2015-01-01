Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study examined levels of mental health literacy amongst US university students, as well as relationships between mental health literacy, help-seeking behaviors, and mental health outcomes. Participants: Three hundred and twenty-six (326) US university students participated in this study online.



METHODS: Participants filled out questionnaires that assessed their mental health literacy, intentions to seek support, psychological distress, wellbeing, and self-compassion.



RESULTS: The mean mental health literacy score was 123.96 (SD = 16.01). Women scored significantly higher than men (p < .01) on mental health literacy. Individuals who had a previous mental disorder diagnosis had significantly higher scores than those with no previous diagnosis (p < .01). A significant positive relationship was found between mental health literacy and self-compassion (p < .01).



CONCLUSIONS: Our research highlights significant differences between women and men in relation to mental health literacy, psychological distress, and help-seeking behavior. There is a need to design culturally competent interventions that involve diverse students.

