Abstract

Health and social care professionals are often called upon to provide emergency intervention without the adult's consent in situations of abuse, neglect, and self-neglect. Little is known about this process despite implications related to health care costs and individual rights. In this qualitative study, 17 health care professionals with experience enacting emergency legislation in BC were interviewed to better understand what leads to an emergency response and how these professionals carry out their role. Five components emerged in the provision of emergency assistance: assessing intolerable risks, assessing incapability, balancing ethical values, exploring resources, and consulting/collaborating. Attention is drawn to the significance of social location, including age, socio-economic, and Indigenous background for influencing the process, sometimes in unintended ways. The challenges in providing emergency interventions may result in social inequities and delay in providing care at times. The importance of bringing a reflexive and intersectional lens to providing interventions is highlighted.

Language: en