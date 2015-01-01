SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Yip SH, O'Connor D, Shakeri Shemirani F, Brown A, Hyman J. J. Elder Abuse Negl. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08946566.2022.2070317

PMID

35470776

Abstract

Health and social care professionals are often called upon to provide emergency intervention without the adult's consent in situations of abuse, neglect, and self-neglect. Little is known about this process despite implications related to health care costs and individual rights. In this qualitative study, 17 health care professionals with experience enacting emergency legislation in BC were interviewed to better understand what leads to an emergency response and how these professionals carry out their role. Five components emerged in the provision of emergency assistance: assessing intolerable risks, assessing incapability, balancing ethical values, exploring resources, and consulting/collaborating. Attention is drawn to the significance of social location, including age, socio-economic, and Indigenous background for influencing the process, sometimes in unintended ways. The challenges in providing emergency interventions may result in social inequities and delay in providing care at times. The importance of bringing a reflexive and intersectional lens to providing interventions is highlighted.


Language: en

Keywords

legislation; abuse; capability assessment; emergency assistance; Ethical dilemma; neglect and self-neglect

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print