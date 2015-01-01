SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Park ES, Yang HJ, Park JB. J. Korean Neurosurg. Soc. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Korean Neurosurgical Society)

10.3340/jkns.2021.0306

35468704

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is one of the leading causes of death in the pediatric population in Korea. In addition, it can cause disability in children and adolescents, with physical and mental consequences. This causes a substantial burden on the health care system and occurs globally and not just in Korea. We searched and reviewed current data on the epidemiologic characteristics of pediatric TBI in Korea. Our review provides the recent epidemiological trend mainly focusing on incidence and mortality along with worldwide reported data. This review will be helpful to understand the global epidemiology of pediatric TBI and its differences between countries.


Epidemiology; Incidence; Mortality; Head injuries; Craniocerebral trauma; Traumatic brain injury

