|
Citation
|
Saguin E, Hulot LJ, Roseau JB, Metlaine A, Paul F, Nicolas F, Sipahimalani LG, Leger D, Gomez-Merino D, Chennaoui M. Mil. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35472134
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: In the military population, trauma-related nightmares (TRNs) are highly associated with deployments and combat-related events. Trauma-related nightmares are also correlated with severity, treatment resistance, and chronicity of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). However, to date, no specific measure of TRNs has been validated for use in the French language. This study aimed to translate and culturally adapt the English version of the Trauma-Related Nightmare Survey into French and to evaluate the psychometric properties of the translation on veterans.
Language: en