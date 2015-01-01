SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hall AM, Glass SD, McDonald WA, Almond NB, Doan AP. Mil. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)

10.1093/milmed/usac116

35472820

Excessive gaming may be associated with sleep deprivation and self-harm. One active duty member committed self-injurious behavior to avoid work-related consequences. It was discovered that the patient participated in a video-gaming binge throughout an entire 72-hour weekend liberty. The patient experienced severe sleep deprivation to the point where he overslept and failed to report to work. He injured himself and fabricated a robbery and assault to avoid disciplinary consequences. Military health care providers should consider excessive gaming in patients presenting with sleep issues, self-harm, and disciplinary problems. As the prevalence of gaming increases, the military leadership should be aware that excessive gaming can degrade force readiness.


