Abstract

Bullying and harassment are systemic, pervasive problems in academia. We reflect on our role as editors and commit to taking steps that we hope will contribute to ongoing efforts to make academia safer for all.



Periodically, high-profile cases of bullying and harassment in academia make the news. Although some cases receive wide attention, these are often portrayed as extraordinary incidents. Some scholars are working hard to change that perception, arguing that -- rather than being an exception -- these well-publicized cases are just the tip of an iceberg in a system in which bullies and perpetrators of harassment thrive...

