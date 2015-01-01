Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trampolining is popular and widely practiced among children. A literature review has shown a rise in the incidence of trampoline injuries with a concomitant increase in paediatric emergency department visits. The primary objective of this study was to describe the severity of trampoline injuries in children. The secondary objectives were to assess the epidemiology of the study population and injuries and to describe the treatments. HYPOTHESIS: We hypothesized that over 10% of trampoline injuries were severe. MATERIAL AND METHODS: We prospectively evaluated consecutive patients seen for surgical conditions at our paediatric emergency department over a 10-month period. Among them, 103 (1.2% of visits) aged 4 months to 16 years (mean, 8 years) had trampoline injuries. We classified trampoline injuries as severe if they required general anaesthesia.



RESULTS: Severe injuries accounted for 16.5% of all trampoline injuries. The upper limb was predominantly affected (70.6% of cases). Overall, 66.7% of fractures were at the upper limb and 76% of contusions at the lower limb. The predominant fracture sites were the supra-condylar humerus (15.3%) and distal radius (15.3%). Among patients with non-severe injuries, four-fifths left the emergency department with a temporary immobilisation system.



DISCUSSION: The proportion of severe injuries was slightly higher in our study than in earlier reports. Trampoline injuries remain uncommon but can be severe. Thus, in our study over one-sixth of patients required surgery under general anaesthesia.



LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: IV, prospective descriptive epidemiological study.

Language: en