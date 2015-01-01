|
BACKGROUND: Trampolining is popular and widely practiced among children. A literature review has shown a rise in the incidence of trampoline injuries with a concomitant increase in paediatric emergency department visits. The primary objective of this study was to describe the severity of trampoline injuries in children. The secondary objectives were to assess the epidemiology of the study population and injuries and to describe the treatments. HYPOTHESIS: We hypothesized that over 10% of trampoline injuries were severe. MATERIAL AND METHODS: We prospectively evaluated consecutive patients seen for surgical conditions at our paediatric emergency department over a 10-month period. Among them, 103 (1.2% of visits) aged 4 months to 16 years (mean, 8 years) had trampoline injuries. We classified trampoline injuries as severe if they required general anaesthesia.
Pediatric; Hospitals; Public health epidemiology; Sports Injuries; Traumatology