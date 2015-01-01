Abstract

PURPOSE: To express a global view of care quality in major causes of mortality and morbidity in children and adolescences.



METHODS: We used primary epidemiologic indicators from the Global Burden of Disease 1990-2017 database. We have created four secondary indices from six primary indices in order to assess the care quality parameters. We conducted a principal component analysis on incidence, prevalence, mortality, Years of Life Lost (YLLs), Years Lived with Disability (YLDs), and Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALYs) to create an index presented by quality-of-care index (QCI) to compare different countries.



RESULTS: The global QCI scores of respiratory infection, enteric infection, leukemia, foreign body aspiration, asthma, epilepsy, diabetes mellitus, dermatitis, road injury, and neonatal disorders have improved remarkably. These causes showed equal distribution of qualified care for both sexes. The global trend of QCI score for mental health showed a steady pattern during the same time and disparities favoring females was evident. The quality of care for these causes was notably higher in developed areas.



CONCLUSIONS: The global QCI revealed a universal growth in major causes of death and morbidity in <20y during 28 years. Quality of care is an associate of the level of country's development. Despite effective interventions, inequities still remain. Implementation of policies to invest in quality improvement and inequality elimination is needed.

Language: en