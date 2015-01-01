Abstract

PURPOSE: Work-related ocular trauma remains the leading cause of unilateral visual impairment worldwide. Many preventable work-related ocular injuries continue to occur, even at home. This study describes the characteristics, surgical techniques, and prognostic factors of lawn trimmer-related open-globe injuries in eastern Taiwan.



METHODS: This was a retrospective, consecutive case series study. Slit-lamp biomicroscopy, dilated fundoscopy, and orbital computed tomography (CT) images were collected.



RESULTS: Twenty-six eyes of 26 patients were enrolled in the study. Fifteen patients (57.7%) had an intraocular foreign body (IOFB). The IOFB was metallic in 13 cases and glass and stone in the other 2 cases. Seven IOFBs (46.7%) were retained in the anterior chamber, 7 (46.7%) in the posterior segment, and 1 (6.7%) in the intraconal space. Univariate analysis showed that the presence of IOFB trended toward the development of endophthalmitis; however, this was not statistically significant (hazard ratio, 2.25; 95% confidence interval 0.35-14.61; P = 0.658). Eleven patients had metallic IOFBs noted on CT scans with metal artifacts, whereas two patients had small metallic IOFBs without metal artifacts. One patient had a glass IOFB mimicking metal artifacts on the CT scan. In one case, CT failed to reveal the IOFB, and an intralenticular metallic foreign body was incidentally found intraoperatively.



CONCLUSION: Our study provides a broad characterization of lawn trimmer-related open-globe injuries. The informative and diverse findings of IOFBs on CT scans will help clinicians detect and recognize IOFBs more precisely and perform the surgery without causing further damage.

