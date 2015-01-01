SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang JR, Hsieh TC, Chang FL, He MS. Retina 2022; 42(5): 973-980.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Ophthalmic Communications Society, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1097/IAE.0000000000003402

PMID

35471491

Abstract

PURPOSE: Work-related ocular trauma remains the leading cause of unilateral visual impairment worldwide. Many preventable work-related ocular injuries continue to occur, even at home. This study describes the characteristics, surgical techniques, and prognostic factors of lawn trimmer-related open-globe injuries in eastern Taiwan.

METHODS: This was a retrospective, consecutive case series study. Slit-lamp biomicroscopy, dilated fundoscopy, and orbital computed tomography (CT) images were collected.

RESULTS: Twenty-six eyes of 26 patients were enrolled in the study. Fifteen patients (57.7%) had an intraocular foreign body (IOFB). The IOFB was metallic in 13 cases and glass and stone in the other 2 cases. Seven IOFBs (46.7%) were retained in the anterior chamber, 7 (46.7%) in the posterior segment, and 1 (6.7%) in the intraconal space. Univariate analysis showed that the presence of IOFB trended toward the development of endophthalmitis; however, this was not statistically significant (hazard ratio, 2.25; 95% confidence interval 0.35-14.61; P = 0.658). Eleven patients had metallic IOFBs noted on CT scans with metal artifacts, whereas two patients had small metallic IOFBs without metal artifacts. One patient had a glass IOFB mimicking metal artifacts on the CT scan. In one case, CT failed to reveal the IOFB, and an intralenticular metallic foreign body was incidentally found intraoperatively.

CONCLUSION: Our study provides a broad characterization of lawn trimmer-related open-globe injuries. The informative and diverse findings of IOFBs on CT scans will help clinicians detect and recognize IOFBs more precisely and perform the surgery without causing further damage.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print