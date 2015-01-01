Abstract

BACKGROUND: Alcohol consumption in the U.S. is a public health problem that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Relatedly, many states have responded to COVID-19 by relaxing their alcohol laws, making it possible for adults to have alcohol delivered to their homes. This study sought to understand the impact of allowing alcohol home delivery on self-reported adult alcohol consumption in the US.



METHODS: In May 2020, we surveyed a convenience sample of U.S. adults over 21 years of age recruited through social media and listservs. Eight hundred and thirty-two participants completed the online survey: 84% were female, 85% were White, and 72% were between the ages of 26 and 49.



RESULTS: Twenty-one percent of participants who consumed alcohol in the past month had at least some alcohol delivered, with 60% having it delivered from liquor stores, restaurants, or bars. The remainder of the participants purchased the alcohol in-person or owned it pre-COVID-19. Participants who reported having alcohol delivered also reported consuming more drinks (β = 13.3; 95% CI [8.2, 18.4]; p < .000) and drinking on more days (β = 5.0; 95% CI [2.9, 7.0]; p < .000) over the past month than participants who obtained alcohol through other methods. Participants who had alcohol delivered were nearly two times more likely to report engaging in binge drinking than those who obtained alcohol through other methods (OR = 1.96; 95% CI [1.3, 3.1]; p = .003).



CONCLUSIONS: Obtaining alcohol through home delivery was associated with greater alcohol consumption including binge drinking. As states consider permanently allowing alcohol home delivery, it is important to consider the potential public health implications.

