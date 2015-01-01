CONTACT US: Contact info
Goodman S, Hammond D. J. Cannabis Res. 2022; 4(1): e17.
Over-consumption is a common adverse outcome from cannabis edibles. States such as Colorado require each serving of cannabis edible to carry a THC symbol. This study aimed to test whether packaging edibles in separate servings and/or indicating the THC level per serving improves consumer understanding of serving size.
Cannabis; Edibles; Labeling; Packaging; Serving size; THC