Goodman S, Hammond D. J. Cannabis Res. 2022; 4(1): e17.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s42238-022-00124-1

unavailable

Over-consumption is a common adverse outcome from cannabis edibles. States such as Colorado require each serving of cannabis edible to carry a THC symbol. This study aimed to test whether packaging edibles in separate servings and/or indicating the THC level per serving improves consumer understanding of serving size.


Cannabis; Edibles; Labeling; Packaging; Serving size; THC

