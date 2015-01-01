Abstract

The steady enhancement of driver assistance systems and the automation of driving functions are in need of advanced driver monitoring functionalities. To evaluate the driver state, several parameters must be acquired. A basic parameter is the position of the driver, which can be useful for comfort automation or medical applications. Acquiring the position through cameras can be used to provide multiple information at once. When using infrared cameras, not only the position information but also the thermal information is available. Head tracking in the infrared domain is still a challenging task. The low resolution of affordable sensors makes it especially difficult to achieve high robustness due the lack of detailed images. In this paper, we present a novel approach for robust head tracking based on template matching and optical flow. The method has been tested on various sets of subjects containing different head shapes. The evaluation does not only include the original sensor size, but also downscaled images to simulate low resolution sensors. A comparison with the ground truth is performed for X- and Y-coordinate separately for each downscaled resolution.

Language: en