Citation
Erkan A, Babilon S, Hoffmann D, Singer T, Vitkov T, Khanh TQ. Vehicles (Basel) 2021; 3(4): 821-839.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The purpose of this work is to determine as a function of velocity the minimal roadway luminance that is required to be judged as being bright enough for a driver to perform a nighttime driving task with an adequate feeling of safety. In this context, it shall also be evaluated which areas of the vehicle forefield are most crucial for the driver's general brightness perception. A field study with 23 subjects and dimmable LED headlights was conducted, in which the subjects were given the task to assess their perceived brightness for different luminance levels caused by the headlights' low-beam distribution in the vehicle's forefield on a 5-step rating scale. The experiments were repeated for three different driving velocities of 0 km h−1 (static case), 30 km h−1, and 60 km h−1, respectively.
Language: en
Keywords
adaptive headlights; automotive lighting; brightness perception; increased feeling of safety; nighttime driving; roadway luminance