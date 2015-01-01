Abstract

A correct reproduction of a motorcycle rider's movements during driving is a crucial and the most influential aspect of the entire motorcycle-rider system. The rider performs significant variations in terms of body configuration on the vehicle in order to optimize the management of the motorcycle in all the possible dynamic conditions, comprising cornering and braking phases. The aim of the work is to focus on the development of a technique to estimate the body configurations of a high-performance driver in completely different situations, starting from the publicly available videos, collecting them by means of image acquisition methods, and employing machine learning and deep learning techniques. The technique allows us to determine the calculation of the center of gravity (CoG) of the driver's body in the video acquired and therefore the CoG of the entire driver-vehicle system, correlating it to commonly available vehicle dynamics data, so that the force distribution can be properly determined. As an additional feature, a specific function correlating the relative displacement of the driver's CoG towards the vehicle body and the vehicle roll angle has been determined starting from the data acquired and processed with the machine and the deep learning techniques.

Language: en