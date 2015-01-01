|
Bates A, Furber S, Sherrington C, van den Dolder P, Ginn K, Bauman A, Howard K, Kershaw M, Franco L, Chittenden C, Tiedemann A. BMC Geriatr. 2022; 22(1): e366.
35473594
BACKGROUND: Falls are a significant public health issue. There is strong evidence that exercise can prevent falls and the most effective programs are those that primarily involve balance and functional exercises, however uptake of such programs is low. Exercise prescribed during home visits by health professionals can prevent falls however this strategy would be costly to deliver at scale. We developed a new approach to teach home exercise through group-based workshops delivered by physiotherapists. The primary aim was to determine the effect of this approach on the rate of falls among older community-dwelling people over 12 months. Secondary outcomes included the proportion of people falling, fear of falling, physical activity, lower limb strength, balance and quality of life.
Aged; Exercise; Accidental falls; Falls prevention; Randomised controlled trial