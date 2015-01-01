|
Murtas R, Tunesi S, Andreano A, Russo AG. BMJ Open 2022; 12(4): e056017.
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
35473738
OBJECTIVES: The emergency department (ED) is one of the most critical areas in any hospital. Recently, many countries have seen a rise in the number of ED visits, with an increase in length of stay and a detrimental effect on quality of care. Being able to forecast future demands would be a valuable support for hospitals to prevent high demand, particularly in a system with limited resources where use of ED services for non-urgent visits is an important issue.
EPIDEMIOLOGY; ACCIDENT & EMERGENCY MEDICINE; QUALITATIVE RESEARCH; STATISTICS & RESEARCH METHODS