Abstract

Violence against women, enhanced by issues of race/ethnicity, class and generation, constitutes one of the main obstacles to overcoming gender inequalities in all spheres of life, including the private domain. Over the past decades, actions to confront the phenomenon have advanced significantly in Brazil, particularly the growing output and the systematization of information on the topic. In this sense, Information Systems (IS) are important tools in the collection, processing/organization and dissemination of official statistics on this type of violence, the objective of which is to assist in the planning and implementation of intersectoral public policies. It is noteworthy that these devices are characterized as a space for disputes of diverse interests. That is, they are not neutral instruments, but they bring with them a worldview that guides them. Thus, a critical analysis of information systems on violence against women is necessary, dealing with how they characterize the phenomenon, as well as feeding decisions and planning actions. Based on an integrative review, this paper aims to analyze how information systems on violence against women are portrayed in national and international academic production.



===



A violência contra as mulheres, potencializada por questões de raça/etnia, classe e geração, constitui-se um dos principais obstáculos para a superação das desigualdades de gênero em todas as esferas da vida, incluindo o espaço privado. Ao longo das últimas décadas, ações de enfrentamento do fenômeno avançaram de forma significativa no Brasil, particularmente a produção crescente e a sistematização de informação sobre o mesmo. Nessa direção, os Sistemas de Informação (SI) constituem-se ferramentas importantes na coleta, processamento/organização e difusão de estatísticas oficiais sobre esse tipo de violência, cujo objetivo é auxiliar o planejamento e implementação de políticas públicas intersetoriais. Ressalta-se que esses dispositivos se caracterizam como um espaço de disputas de interesses diversos. Isto é, não são instrumentos neutros, mas trazem em si uma visão de mundo que os orienta. Assim, faz-se necessário uma análise crítica dos sistemas de informação sobre violência contra as mulheres, tratando como caracterizam o fenômeno, bem como têm alimentado as decisões e planejamento de ações. A partir de uma revisão integrativa, o presente trabalho tem como objetivo analisar como os sistemas de informação sobre violência contra a mulher são retratados pela produção acadêmica nacional e internacional.



Palavras-chave:

Informação; Sistemas de Informação; Violência contra as mulheres

Language: pt